Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Acquires $21,392.68 in Stock

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Gerard E. Holthaus acquired 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,392.68.

Shares of NSCO stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 36,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,654. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. Nesco Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million.

Several brokerages have commented on NSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nesco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSCO. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Nesco by 85.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nesco by 101.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nesco by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nesco by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nesco during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

