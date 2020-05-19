Neutrino Dollar Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and $1.01 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00426970 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 11,398,456 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

