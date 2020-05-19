New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 253,925 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,925 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Smartsheet worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 626,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 342,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 103,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $10,139,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 165,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $7,273,237.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,964.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,131 shares of company stock worth $28,298,465. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

