New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 49,235 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $27,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of OFC stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.