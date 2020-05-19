New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,387,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,302 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Medical Properties Trust worth $23,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 58,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

