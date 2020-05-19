New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $22,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,551,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

FCX opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

