New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,376 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.75% of Nutanix worth $22,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nutanix by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $121,018.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945 in the last 90 days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

