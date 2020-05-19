New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Chemed worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $465.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $324.31 and a one year high of $513.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.04 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

