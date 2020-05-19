New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Stephens raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

