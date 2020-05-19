New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Atmos Energy worth $23,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.02%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

