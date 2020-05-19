New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.66 Million Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,031 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,634,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.59% of Cree worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 133.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cree alerts:

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.08. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $64.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.