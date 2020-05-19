New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $23.43 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.91% of Coherent worth $23,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coherent by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coherent by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Coherent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR opened at $139.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 141.16 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

