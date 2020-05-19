New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.85% of Blackline worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 686,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 295,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackline by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $26,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,485 shares of company stock valued at $16,216,061 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BL opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

