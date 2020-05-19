New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.39 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Essex Property Trust worth $26,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ESS. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.69.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average is $283.93. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

