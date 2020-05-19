New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.78% of NeoGenomics worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,705,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEO. Stephens began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

