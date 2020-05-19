New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Evergy worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE EVRG opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,280 shares of company stock valued at $550,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.