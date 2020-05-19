New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of First Republic Bank worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in First Republic Bank by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $101.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

