New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

