New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 47,570 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,570 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of AmerisourceBergen worth $27,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.43. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

