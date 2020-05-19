New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 569.0% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

NYSE:PXD opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

