New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,294 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Microchip Technology worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 4,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 142,657 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

