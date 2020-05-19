New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.28% of FactSet Research Systems worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $291.31 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.78% and a net margin of 25.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

