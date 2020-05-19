New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Teleflex worth $24,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $353.08 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.22.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total value of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

