New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Ferrari worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,943,000 after buying an additional 269,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrari from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.82.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $162.76 on Tuesday. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average is $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.98.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $1.2351 dividend. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

