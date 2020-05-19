Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Newmark Group by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 404,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.58. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $656.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

