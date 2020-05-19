NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 30th total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:NEU traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $424.12. 72,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,772. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $304.65 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.70.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 43.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

