NEXT (NET) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004970 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $19.48 million and $185,340.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00467572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003109 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

