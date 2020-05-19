Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Nextdecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

About Nextdecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

