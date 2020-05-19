NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0193 on Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $102,140.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.03413906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031234 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.