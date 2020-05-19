Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 9,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 740,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,703,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

