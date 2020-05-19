nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $465,613.78

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $465,613.78 and $1,349.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

