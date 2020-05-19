Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

