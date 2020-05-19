Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,217,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,310 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,496,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,894,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 558,446 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.55.

NVO opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

