Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NUE opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

