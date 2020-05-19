Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.06 EPS

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

NYSE OMP opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

