Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

Shares of OAS opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens cut Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

