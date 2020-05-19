Octoin Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $21,817.13 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,817.13 and approximately $3.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004871 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin (OCC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Octoin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.