ODEM Price Reaches $0.0406 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $253,626.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODEM has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.30 or 0.03350405 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official website is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

