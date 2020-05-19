ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $254,462.02 and $55,410.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026829 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029723 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,744.70 or 1.00360820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00083365 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000728 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

