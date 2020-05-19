OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $17,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 303,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 390,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

