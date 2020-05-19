Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for about 2.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

BTI traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.