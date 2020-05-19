Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,310 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group comprises about 1.3% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

IHG traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. 468,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

