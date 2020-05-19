ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,284 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ONEOK by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,728,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,173,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

