Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.13 ($16.42).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($14.30) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ORA stock opened at €10.43 ($12.13) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.04 and its 200 day moving average is €12.63. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

