ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Hits $89,108.60

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $89,108.60 and $936.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00461060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003059 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

