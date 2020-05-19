Peercoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,311.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $6.92 million and approximately $61,311.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,709.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.65 or 0.02529965 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002255 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00610179 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010922 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,249,702 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

