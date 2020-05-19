PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.3% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PEP traded down $3.79 on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

