PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 59,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. 6,639,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,248,933. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

