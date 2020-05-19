PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.71% of PetIQ worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. PetIQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $728.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

