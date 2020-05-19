PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 799,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 116,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.89 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PetroChina by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

